ORLANDO, Fla. — As a powerful storm system marches east, some schools in the Florida panhandle are canceling classes before the expected severe weather.

Central Florida schools have not canceled classes

However, no Central Florida schools have canceled any classes as of yet. The powerful storm has already caused damage and created dangerous conditions in many states.

Strong gusts of wind, hail and rain downed trees and damaged homes in Mississippi on Wednesday.

The same storm dumped snow on Texas and Oklahoma, which caused messy and dangerous driving conditions. The snow also caused headaches for drivers in Indiana.

Looking to the next few days, the storm will continue to cause problems.

Some areas could be soaked with more than six inches of rain.

In the southeast and the Mid-Atlantic, a flood watch for 25 million people, and road crews up north, are preparing for more than a foot of snow.

For Central Florida, starting Thursday into Friday overnight, many areas can expect strong rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning. And an isolated tornado is not out of the question, according to Spectrum News' meteorologists.

There is a lot of storm activity over the next few days. As Florida deals with storms and rain, another 65 million from the plains to the northeast prepare for a deep winter blast.