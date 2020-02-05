ORLANDO, Fla. — Sun and high clouds will continue for Wednesday as southerly winds start to ramp up. This will help drive temperatures up to around 80 degrees, running several degrees above average.



Clouds will thicken into the overnight hours at it remains breezy. Lows will stay mild with clouds overhead, in the mid 60s.

It will become even warmer on Thursday in advance of the approaching front as winds gust more than 20 mph from the south. Highs will reach near-record levels in the low to mid-80s. Rain will hold off until late afternoon and evening when a squall line moves toward us from the west.

Embedded in this line we can expect strong winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado is possible. Much of the activity will occur during the overnight hours, so be sure to have your Spectrum News 13 app downloaded with alerts turned on .

The front will clear the area shortly after daybreak with cooler and drier air quick to move in behind it.

After skies clear on Friday, expect a pleasant weekend with plenty of sun and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Increasing winds will cause boating conditions to deteriorate on Wednesday. A moderate chop will develop on the Intracoastal.

In the nearshore waters, it will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 1 to 2 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is low.

