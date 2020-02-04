ORLANDO, Fla. — Our gorgeous stretch of weather continues Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.



With winds turning south-southwest, readings will climb into the mid 70s as a warming trend continues. Fair skies will follow tonight with some light fog by daybreak.

Lows will not be as cold as recent nights, in the mid-50s.

Plenty of sun will continue through Wednesday before deteriorating conditions set in on Thursday with an approaching cold front. This will feature an area of rain sliding across the peninsula from late Thursday into the first part of Friday.

There could be some stronger storms embedded with this system, so it is one to keep an eye on. Cooler and drier weather will follow in time for the upcoming weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

The waters will be favorable for boaters with winds from the southwest turning southeast, around 5 to 10 knots.

The Intracoastal waters will feature a light chop. In the nearshore waters, it will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 1 to 2 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is low.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.