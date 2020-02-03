ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will yield to another bright, dry day with temperatures that will be slightly warmer than Sunday.
- Monday's highs at 74 degrees
With winds turning south-southwest, readings will climb into the low 70s in most locations, which is right on track with the average for this time of year.
Clear skies will follow for Monday with some light fog by daybreak. Lows will be close to 50 degrees.
A warming trend will continue through the middle part of the workweek. By Wednesday, highs will climb to around 80 degrees. Plenty of sun will continue through then before a cold front approaches with a rain chance from Thursday into the first part of Friday.
There could be some stronger storms embedded with this system, so it is one to keep an eye on.
Beach and Surf Conditions
The setup will be favorable for boaters on Monday with light winds from the west turning southeast, around 5 to 10 knots.
The Intracoastal waters will feature a light chop.
In the nearshore waters, it will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 1 to 2 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is moderate.
