ORLANDO, Fla. — The sunshine returns to Central Florida for the second half of the weekend. After a gloomy Saturday, mostly sunny skies return for today.

Low 40s overnight

Sunshine in store for Sunday

Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app

CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

High temperatures will be cool, but in the middle to upper 60s. So you may need to hold onto the light jacket throughout the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure then starts to build over the region for the start of the week. This high-pressure system will allow temperatures to warm back into low to mid 70s for highs both Monday and Tuesday after some cool mornings.

It will also keep central Florida dry for the start of the week.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday as our winds start to shift out of the south. The southerly winds will be out ahead of a cold front that will bring rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday.

The rain chances will be the highest on Thursday into Friday. The cold front will then drop our temperatures back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by Friday.

The rain and clouds will clear out just in time for your outdoor plans next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s waking up on Saturday morning, but after a chilly start temps return to the comfy 70s for the afternoon. Skies look to stay dry with just a few clouds for next Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be the worst during the first half of today. There is a small craft caution in place for mariners. Seas will be running at 4 to 6 feet. The winds will be the strongest early and they’ll be sustained 15 to 20 knots out of the northwest to start. They’ll then switch to the west and come down to 10 to 15 knots. Expect choppy conditions on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be very poor today. Wave heights will only be running at 1 to 2 feet with a small north windswell. The risk of rip currents is elevated so it best to use extreme caution and swim within sight of a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the middle 60s.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.