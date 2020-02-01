ORLANDO, Fla. — A soggy start to our Saturday will give way to drier weather later on today. A cold front moving through the region is the reason for the rain to start today.

Best rain chance for first half of day

The best chance for rain will during the first half of the day. Later this afternoon and into the evening, we will start to dry out.

Skies will clear out overnight and chilly temperatures will then greet you stepping outside for Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid-40s for Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a much nicer day for those outdoor plans although you may have to hold onto the jacket into afternoon. Afternoon highs will only reach the middle to upper 60s, which is cooler than average.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the region for the start of this week. This high pressure system will help temperatures warm back up into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon with morning temperatures starting out in the low to mid-50s.

Skies will stay dry and mostly sunny through mid-week.

Our next weather maker will move into Central Florida late Wednesday into the Thursday. Ahead of this next cold front, temperatures will be warmer than average and they’ll be reaching for 80 degrees.

There will be the chance of rain and some thunderstorms on Thursday as the cold front sweeps through the area. Temperatures will cool back into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions won’t be the best today and a small craft advisory goes into effect late this afternoon into Sunday. Seas will be running at 3 to 4 feet today. The winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 knots. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor on this afternoon. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 plus feet with a windswell mix. The risk of rip currents remains elevated so it is best to use extreme caution and swim near a lifeguard. Water temperatures are in the middle 60s.

