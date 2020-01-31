ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds will remain prevalent across Central Florida on Friday, generating a stray shower at the coast for the first part of the day.



An increasing rain chance will take shape by the afternoon as low pressure approaches from the Gulf of Mexico. This will push a greater coverage of rain across the area in its path, but most of it will occur overnight.

Before rain arrives, temperatures will peak in the mid 70s in most spots on Friday with a breezy wind from the east-northeast becoming southeast later in the day.

Scattered showers will depart from northwest to southeast throughout Saturday afternoon, paving the way to a brighter and drier Sunday. Quieter weather will settle in through the first half of next week with plenty of sun expected.

Highs will only reach the upper 60s on Sunday, but gradually warming temperatures will follow as the new workweek begins. Mid- to upper 70s will resume by the middle of next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

The breezy conditions will warrant those in small craft to use caution on the water. The Intracoastal waters will feature a moderate chop as winds become southeasterly at 10 to 15 knots.

The nearshore waters will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 3 to 4 feet in the surf zone. Offshore, seas will range between 4 to 5 feet.

