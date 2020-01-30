ORLANDO, Fla. — Unsettled weather continues as one rainmaker moves out and the next one approaches as the workweek wraps up.



Clouds will thin out slightly on Thursday as northerly winds take over behind the departing system. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Increasing clouds will resume as soon as Friday signaling rain moving back in.

This pattern of fast-moving systems crossing the peninsula will stick around through the start of the weekend.

Scattered showers will depart by Saturday afternoon, paving the way to a brighter and drier Sunday. Quieter weather will settle in through the first half of next week with plenty of sun expected.

Highs will gradually warm each day with mid- to upper 70s around by the middle of next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

It will be a bit breezy at times for boaters on Thursday. The Intracoastal waters will be choppy with winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

The nearshore waters will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 1 to 2 feet in the surf zone. Offshore, seas will range between 4 to 5 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.