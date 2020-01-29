ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds will gradually increase Wednesday as the next system to push across the state brings a rain chance during the overnight hours.



There could be an isolated shower during the afternoon, but much of the rain will slide across the peninsula after sunset and before sunrise Thursday.

Highs Wednesday will reach the low 70s followed by lows in the mid-50s for the evening.

Temperatures will stay close to the average high of 72 throughout the rest of the workweek with nighttime lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday and much of Friday will be dry before another system moves through quickly with a rain chance through Saturday midday. The second half of the weekend will feature brighter skies and cooler temperatures back in the mid 60s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

It will be a bit breezy at times for boaters. The Intracoastal waters are projected to have a moderate chop with winds from the northeast increasing to 10 to 15 knots.

The nearshore waters will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 1 to 2 feet in the surf zone. Offshore, seas will range between 2 to 3 feet.

