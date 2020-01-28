ORLANDO, Fla. — This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida and Spectrum News 13 is going to take a closer look at thunderstorms and tornadoes, the dangers and how to keep your family safe.

Thunderstorms, tornadoes are one of the threats faced in Central Florida

Thunderstorms produce lightning, gusty winds and sometimes isolated hail

Tornadoes' destruction is similar to hurricane damage

Thunderstorms and tornadoes are one of the many threats we face here in Central Florida.

However, do you know what the difference is? And what to do if a system threatens your area?

Understanding Thunderstorms

Let's start with thunderstorms. These form when air is lifted upward into an unstable atmosphere. The result is a storm that produces lightning, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and in some cases, isolated hail.

How Tornados Form

A tornado is a violent column of air that touches the ground. Tornadoes are always attached to severe thunderstorms.

Tornadoes can be very destructive; in fact, damage from a tornado is sometimes similar to hurricane damage.

Knowing the Difference Between Watches, Warnings

When severe thunderstorms or tornadoes are expected, watches and warnings may be issued. But what's the difference?

A watch means conditions are "favorable" for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. This is the time you should "watch" the weather and think about shelter if severe weather heads toward your area.

A warning means a severe thunderstorm or tornado is likely or imminent. This is the time to "take action". You want to stay inside, stay away from windows and move into an interior hallway or bathroom.

Florida is well known for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, so be prepared now when severe weather strikes.