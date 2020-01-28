ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cloudy start to the week Monday, bright sunshine returns Tuesday as drier air works in.



Winds will be from the north-northeast, keeping temperatures a bit cooler than average. Most neighborhoods will peak in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clear skies for Tuesday night will be paired with lows in the 40s, although warmer 50s will be found up against the coast.

Temperatures will stay close to the average high of 72 throughout the rest of the workweek with nighttime lows in the lower 50s.

Dry weather will last through Wednesday morning before chances reappear in the forecast late Wednesday. Thursday will bring a brief break from the rain before another round of wet weather arrives late Friday into Saturday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions appear more favorable for Tuesday, but it still may be a bit breezy at times. The Intracoastal waters are projected to have a moderate chop with winds from the northeast around 10 to 15 knots.

The nearshore waters will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 2 to 3 feet in the surf zone. Offshore, seas will range between 3 to 5 feet.

