ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Lightning. It is one of nature's most awe-inspiring displays. The sheer power of each bolt as it shoots across the sky, seemingly forking in different directions and able to reach locations 10 to 15-miles away from the parent storm.

Lightning kills more Floridians than any other weather

Learn the ways of staying safe from lighting

One bolt can reach temperatures up to 50,000 degrees, five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

Florida is once again lightning capitol of the U.S. as we are inundated with more than a million strikes a year. As a matter of fact, Seminole County had the highest flash density in the country in 2019, followed by Orange County.

Did you know lightning kills more people in our state than any other weather phenomena? On average, we lose six people to lightning each year.

How to Stay Safe From Lightning

What are some ways to stay safe from lightning? First thing is to get inside. If you cannot get indoors, do not seek shelter under a tree or tall object. Tall objects attract lightning.

Get out of the pool or off the lake, as water conducts electricity.

Think of the 30-30 rule. Count the seconds between seeing lightning and hearing thunder, and if this time is under 30 seconds, lightning is a threat. After hearing the last rumble of thunder, wait at least 30 minutes before going back outside.

How Can You Figure Out the Distance of a Thunderstorm to You?

Right after you see a flash, count 1-Mississippi, 2-Mississippi, 3-Mississippi, etc. Once you hear thunder, take your number and divide it by 5.

This gives you the number of miles a storm is from your location.

A few phrases to keep in mind during thunderstorm season.

If you hear it, fear it.

If you see it, flee it.

When thunder roars, go indoors.

No place outside is safe during a storm.