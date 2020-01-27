ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be an unsettled start to the workweek with a few showers pushing across Central Florida.
- Monday's highs at 68 degrees
Clouds will linger through the afternoon, as temperatures stay cool, in the upper 60s.
Skies will clear by Monday evening, paving the way for brighter skies on Tuesday.
Temperatures will stay close to the average high of 72 throughout the week with nighttime lows in the lower 50s.
After a quiet Tuesday, rain chances reappear in the forecast late Wednesday with another round of wet weather possible Friday into Saturday.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Those wanting to spend time on the water will have to dodge a few showers, but otherwise the waters will become more favorable.
The Intracoastal waters are projected to be smooth with light winds from the northeast. The nearshore waters will be fair for using a surfboard with waves of 3 to 4 feet in the surf zone.
Offshore, seas will range between 3 to 4 feet.
