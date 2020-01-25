ORLANDO, Fla. — A beautiful weekend is ahead for Central Florida. A weak cold front pushed through the region overnight and this front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures for today and Sunday.

It won’t be the cold air that you remember from last week, but temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This is closer to average for this time of the year.

It will be a chilly night tonight and wake up on Sunday morning. Temperatures will start out in the 40s for most neighborhoods by Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s for the second half of the weekend.

Rain chances return on Monday as a weak disturbance passes across Central Florida. This will spark about a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain for the start of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for the start of the week. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and lower 60s.

Warmer temperatures return by mid-week with afternoon temps in the low to mid-70s. Skies will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

An area of low pressure will then track out of the Gulf of Mexico by late week into next weekend. This will bring a higher coverage of rain and thunderstorms by late Friday night into early Saturday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be poor today. A small craft caution is in place for today. The winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 knots with seas up at 4 to 6 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be fair to good today with wave heights of 4 to 6 plus feet. The risk of rip currents remains high so it is best to swim near a lifeguard. Water temperatures range from the mid to upper 60s.

