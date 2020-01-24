ORLANDO, Fla. — The next cold front headed for Central Florida will offer minimal showers with its passage on Friday.



Partial sun paired with south winds ahead of this system will enable temperatures to reach the mid 70s in most places before cooling down again this weekend.

The front will clear the area by Saturday morning, offering a slight drop in temperatures behind it.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will run in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with mainly sunny and dry conditions.

Lows in the 40s will be cool, but not as cold as what we experienced this week. The next rain chance arrives Monday as moisture slides our way from the Gulf of Mexico.

Beach and Surf Conditions

After a few days with rough ocean conditions, things will start to improve today as winds ease. Southeasterly winds of 5 to 10 knots will lead to a light chop on the Intracoastal.

The nearshore waters will become more favorable for using a surfboard with waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. Offshore, seas will decrease to 5 to 7 feet.

