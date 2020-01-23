ORLANDO, Fla. — Warmer air has returned to Central Florida thanks to onshore winds, putting readings some 15 degrees above where they were Wednesday morning.



The warming trend will continue Thursday afternoon as highs return to the low 70s, which is on par for the average this time in January.

Expect clouds to stick around with an isolated shower drawn in from the Atlantic at times.

Southerly winds will help drive readings back up to the mid 70s Friday ahead of the next cold front. This will swing through by Saturday morning, offering a slight drop in temperatures behind it.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will run in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with mainly dry conditions. The next rain chance arrives as the next workweek begins on Monday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Ocean conditions will not be as hazardous on Thursday; however, it will still be poor for boating. A small-craft advisory is in effect.

Easterly winds of 10 to 15 knots will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. Offshore, seas will decrease to 7 to 10 feet.



