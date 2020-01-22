ORLANDO, Fla. — Once we get past the chilly 30s Wednesday morning, temperatures will start to warm, marking a warming trend that will last through the rest of the week.



Central Florida will be positioned between developing low pressure offshore and high pressure to our north, causing another day with gusty winds.

Highs will generally reach the upper 50s to near 60 Wednesday afternoon, making it slightly warmer than Tuesday. Sun will give way to clouds, especially the coast where an isolated shower is possible.

As clouds continue to fill in Wednesday night, temperatures will not be as cold. Lows will stay in the 40s to near 50 degrees through daybreak on Thursday.

Onshore winds will help drive readings back up to around 70 Thursday afternoon. This setup will continue through Friday, when a next cold front will approach, bringing in a slight drop in temperatures back to the 60s over the weekend.

Rain chances with this front will be minimal.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Ocean conditions will be hazardous Tuesday with a gale warning in effect. Northerly winds of 25 to 35 knots may gust up to 45 knots at times, contributing to a very rough setup on the Intracoastal.

Offshore, seas will increase to 10 to 13 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.