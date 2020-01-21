ORLANDO, Fla. — North-northwest winds will persist behind the latest cold front, ushering in chilly 50s for highs today across Central Florida.

Plenty of sun is expected, although some clouds will linger at the coast.

Freeze potential

Freeze warning for Marion County overnight

Dress for even colder temperatures Tuesday

Boaters will find a Small Craft Advisory in effect. Northerly winds of 20 to 25 knots contribute to a rough setup on the Intracoastal.

Offshore, seas will increase to 6 to 9 feet.

A Gale Watch will go into effect this afternoon as winds are expected to strengthen on Wednesday.

Clear skies and light winds will produce another cold start on Wednesday.

Many 30s will be found with some areas north and west of I-4 in freezing territory. Highs tomorrow will hover around 60 degrees, making it nearly 10 degrees below the average.

Temperatures will then start to recover for the second half of the week. Warmer 70s will resume by Thursday and Friday, along with a low chance of a few showers.

The next cold front will arrive Saturday with a low rain chance and a slight drop in temperatures back to the 60s by Sunday.

