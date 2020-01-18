ORLANDO, Fla. — Our abnormally warm stretch of weather is slowly coming to an end.



We had one cold front push through early Friday morning and a stronger cold front will move in late Sunday into Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the two weekend days. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s. It will be breezy to windy throughout the day Saturday. Winds will be sustained out of the east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. Areas along the coast will likely feel stronger winds.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight into Sunday morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Afternoon highs will return to the middle 70s for most neighborhoods on Sunday ahead of the next cold front. The cold front will spark showers along it as it moves in from the north. The coverage of rain will be around 40 percent.

The shower chances and clouds will hang over Central Florida into Monday morning. There could be a few showers left behind the front early Monday morning before skies start to clear out by the afternoon.

You may need a light jacket starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs only reaching for the upper 50s and low 60s.

These chilly temperatures will stick around on Tuesday. Morning temperatures to the north and west of Orlando will be dipping into the middle 30s. Orlando and areas to the south and east will likely feel morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday will be another day for the jackets. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and they will only reach the low to mid 60s.

The 70s return by Thursday and Friday. The warmer temperatures will be ahead of another front that will bring rain chances for the start of next weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be hazardous Saturday. A small craft advisory is in effect. Seas will be up to 6 to 8 feet with winds out of the southeast at 15 to 20 knots. Waters will be choppy on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor today with wave heights of 4 to 5 feet. The rip risk is high, so use extreme caution or just stay out of the water.

Ocean temperatures range from the middle 60s at Daytona Beach to the middle 70s at Cocoa Beach.

