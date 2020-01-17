ORLANDO, Fla. — Breezy onshore winds will ramp up today behind the latest cold front.

As cooler air infiltrates, highs will revert to the low to mid-70s with the coolest readings found at the coast.

Friday high temps to be around 73 degrees



Gusts may top 25 mph at times, warranting a Lake Wind Advisory. Sun will blend with clouds. Cooler temperatures will follow tonight as lows dip into the 50s.

Boaters will find a Small Craft Advisory in effect. Northeasterly winds of 20 to 25 knots will be associated with higher gusts, leading to a rough Intracoastal.

Offshore, seas will increase to 7 to 9 feet.

A High Surf Advisory is posted for the nearshore waters as 5 to 7 foot breakers may lead to minor beach erosion.

Temperatures warm slightly over the weekend with sun and clouds and highs climbing back into the mid-70s. Winds will start to turn southeasterly tomorrow, helping to inch temperatures up slightly.

A stronger cold front will head for Florida early next week, offering a much more drastic temperature shift behind it.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, highs may only be in the upper 50s for parts of Central Florida.

