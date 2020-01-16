ORLANDO, Fla. — Fog is once again an issue across the area Thursday morning, with morning temperatures in the 60s.
- Thursday's highs at 83 degrees
The fog will again burn off quickly by mid-morning, with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A cold front will move into the area for the evening and the night. The front could spark a few isolated showers, but the majority of the area will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.
Cooler weather is on the way to close the workweek. We will again see partly cloudy skies, but cooler air will descend into the area. Highs for Friday will be in the low to mid 70s with windy conditions.
The holiday weekend still features rain chances. Saturday will be dry, with breezy conditions and highs in the low to mid 70s.
A second cold front will move in on Sunday. The will spark scattered showers across the area. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 70s.
Behind this front, much cooler air arrives for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs only in the upper 60s.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Boaters should exercise caution late in the day, with northwesterly winds and seas 3 to 4 feet.
Surfers will find poor conditions, with a rising northeasterly wind swell. The rip current threat is moderate for Thursday.
