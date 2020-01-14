ORLANDO, Fla. — Near-record warmth continues for another day across Central Florida.



A strong ridge of high pressure is keeping the chance to flirt with record highs around Tuesday. The humidity will continue to be high too.

This pattern is unusual for the middle of January. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s. Normal highs for mid-January are in the low 70s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers later in the afternoon. The coverage will remain low and only a 20 percent chance.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight with the chance for some fog by daybreak on Wednesday. Morning temperatures will stay mild and start out in the low to mid 60s. Normal morning low temperatures are in the upper 40s.

Highs will return to the 80s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Some dry air will cut back on the chance of showers and cloud cover for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will be more of the same with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

This pattern will start to break down on Friday. This is when a weak cold front will work in from the east and northeast. This front will drop temperatures a few degrees, back into the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday.

This is still warmer than average, but not as close to record warmth. There will be a slight chance for some rain on both Friday and Saturday, but it will not be significant nor widespread.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be continue to be poor for Tuesday. Seas will still be running at 4 to 5 feet. The winds will be out of the southeast at around 5 to 10 knots.

Surfing conditions will be fair to start Tuesday and then poor to fair later in the afternoon. There will be an east-southeasterly swell with wave heights running at 4 to 5 feet.

The risk of rip currents remains elevated. Water temperatures range from the middle 60s around Daytona Beach to near 70 degrees at Cocoa Beach.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.