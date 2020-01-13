ORLANDO, Fla. — Leave the jacket at home, this abnormally warm and humid stretch of weather is going to continue for the start of this week.



A strong ridge of high pressure is locking in the near record warmth and high humidity across the region.

There will be the chance for a few isolated showers on Monday, but most neighborhoods will get through the day dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures will reach for the low to mid 80s on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will struggle to fall overnight and by Tuesday morning, temperatures will once again start out in the mid 60s.

There could be a few stray showers on Tuesday, but like the past few afternoons, the rain will be sparse.

Some drier air will punch in to the mid to upper-levels of the atmosphere. This dry air will cut back on the shower chances for Wednesday and Thursday.

The dry air will not make it to the surface though. That means it will continue to feel humid when you step outside. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 80s for mid to late week with morning temperatures starting out in the 60s.

This stubborn and unusual weather pattern for January looks to finally break down by the upcoming weekend.

This is when a cold front will finally move into Central Florida. It could trigger some rain as it pushes through, but by Sunday afternoon temps return to the low 70s with the morning starting out in the 50s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be poor on Monday. Seas will still be running at 4 to 6 feet. The winds will be up out of the southeast at around 5 to 10 knots.

Surfing conditions will once again be poor to fair on Monday. There will be a lingering east-southeasterly swell with wave heights running at 4 to 5 plus feet.

The risk of rip currents remains high. Water temperatures range from the lower 60s around Daytona Beach to near 70 degrees at Cocoa Beach.

