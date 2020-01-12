ORLANDO, Fla. — Yet another day that is going to feel more like the middle of spring rather than the middle of January across Central Florida.

Sunday's highs in the low to mid-80s

Weather pattern to continue for most of the week

Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app

CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Temperatures today will reach for the low to mid-80s, which are more typical for late April or early May. Several record highs will be challenged across Central Florida this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. Like Saturday, the rain will not be long-lasting or widespread, but the chance for some rain will be there today.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight tonight with a slight chance for an isolated shower along the eastern seaboard. Temperatures will only fall back into the middle to upper 60s.

After a warm morning to kick-off the new week, afternoon highs will return to the lower 80s. The chance for a few stray showers will continue for Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

This pattern of warm and muggy mornings and borderline hot afternoons for the middle of January will continue for most of this week.

There are some early indications that this pattern may break down by the second half of next weekend, but it is too early to get excited if you would like some cooler weather.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be poor today. Seas will still be running at 4 to 6 feet. The winds will be up out of the south at around 10 knots.

Surfing conditions will once again be poor today. There will be an east-southeasterly swell and southeasterly windswell. Wave heights will be at 4 to 6 feet with an elevated risk of rip currents. Water temperatures range from the lower 60s around Daytona Beach to the upper 60s farther south at Cocoa Beach.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.