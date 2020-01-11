ORLANDO, Fla. — It is not going to feel anything like January across Central Florida this weekend.



Many spots will be close to record highs rather than seasonal average. Afternoon high temperatures will be running nearly 10 to 13 degrees warmer than average.

Morning will start out warm and muggy too. The winds will be up today and there are lake wind advisories in effect for the gusty conditions. This will make for hazardous boating conditions today.

The winds will be out of the south-southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts. The winds will stay up through this evening before starting to subside later on tonight and it will not be as windy on Sunday. This south-southeasterly winds will tap into some moisture to spark some isolated showers today too.

The rain chances are low this weekend, but the best chance for some rain will be along the coast. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy both today and on Sunday.

This unusually warm stretch of weather will continue for most of this upcoming week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. You won’t even need the jackets in the morning.

Temperatures will be warm in the low to mid-60s to start heading out the door back to work and school each day. There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower. But, rain coverage will be low through most of this week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be hazardous today with the high winds. A small craft advisory is in effect. Seas will be running at six to nine feet with choppy conditions on the intracoastal. Winds will be up out of the south-southeast at ten to twenty knots.

Surfing conditions will be poor today with an easterly and southeasterly swell mix. Wave heights will be running at four to seven feet with a high risk of rip currents. Water temperatures range from the lower 60s to the upper 60s.

