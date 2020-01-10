ORLANDO, Fla. — Breezy onshore winds will continue on Friday, driving temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.



Sun will blend with scattered clouds, with more cloud cover found at the coast. Embedded there could be a sprinkle, but overall rain amounts will be low. Winds may gust more than 20 mph at times.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight with onshore winds and patchy clouds overhead. Few changes will be found over the weekend, although rain chances will start to creep up.

Moisture will gradually increase as a front approaches but stalls to our north. It will be breezy as well, with winds becoming southerly.

This will yield to higher humidity along with a few weekend showers, but not a washout. Temperatures will stay above average, in the low 80s, into the start of next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters will find a small-craft advisory in effect. Southeasterly winds will top 15 to 20 knots, leading to a choppy Intracoastal.

Offshore, seas will increase to 5 to 7 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.