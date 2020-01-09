ORLANDO, Fla. — Breezy onshore winds will help start a warming trend on Thursday, boosting temperatures back into the mid-70s in most neighborhoods.



Sun will blend with scattered clouds, with more cloud cover found at the coast. Winds may gust over 20 to 25 mph at times.

Temperatures will not be as cool for Thursday night with east winds and more clouds overhead.

Friday's highs will climb back to near 80 degrees. This trend will continue into the weekend. Moisture will gradually increase as a front approaches but stalls to our north. It will be breezy as well, with winds from the south.

This will yield to a few weekend showers, but not a washout. Temperatures will stay above average, in the low 80s, into the start of next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

The winds warrant a small-craft advisory posted for boaters. Easterly gusts more than 15 to 20 knots will contribute to a choppy Intracoastal. Offshore, seas will run between 4 to 6 feet.

