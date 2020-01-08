ORLANDO, Fla. — A cool, dry day is ahead as high pressure gains control of our weather, pushing the latest cold front to our south.



This will yield to ample sunshine. Winds shifting to the north will send temperatures back to the 60s, making it a few degrees cooler than Tuesday. However, temperatures will warm up as soon as Thursday.

Onshore winds will resume as soon as Wednesday night, enabling a warming trend to get underway. Highs will return to the 70s Thursday afternoon, with low 80s here by the weekend.

Throughout this time, moisture will gradually increase as a front approaches but stalls to our north. It will be breezy as well, with winds from the south.

This will yield to a few weekend showers, but not a washout. Temperatures will stay above average, in the low 80s, into the start of next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters in small craft should use caution with north winds of 10 to 15 knots contributing to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Offshore, seas will run between 3 to 4 feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

