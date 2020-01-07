ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will provide another quiet, dry day across Central Florida.
- Highs for Tuesday at 72 degrees
Winds shifting to the west will help push temperatures back above 70 degrees, making it a few degrees warmer than Monday.
A weak front will usher in some scattered clouds Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it will not have much moisture for any rain.
Behind this system, a fresh shot of cooler air will arrive for Wednesday.
By Thursday, winds will start to turn onshore, enabling a warming trend to get underway. Highs will return to the 70s by then, with low 80s here by the weekend.
Throughout this time, moisture will increase as a front approaches but stalls to our north. This will yield to a few weekend showers, but not a washout.
Temperatures will stay mild into the start of next week.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Favorable boating conditions are expected today with west winds of 5 to 10 knots and a light chop on the Intracoastal.
Offshore, seas will run between 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate.
