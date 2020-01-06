ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks the return to work and school for many after the holidays.



After bundling up for morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s, readings will climb back to the upper 60s under full sunshine. Winds will be light from the north-northwest.

This will lead to a clear and cool night for Monday evening, but it will not be as chilly. Widespread lows in the mid- to upper 40s are anticipated by daybreak on Tuesday.

Quiet weather will prevail throughout much of the week with mainly dry conditions and temperatures running slightly below the average of a few days.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will sweep in on Wednesday with a weak front, but it will not provide much more than a sprinkle.

The second half of the week will feature warmer afternoons in the 70s with 80s on the way by the weekend.

At that point, moisture will build in, leading to isolated showers.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Decent boating conditions are expected for Monday although it will be a bit breezy at times, lending to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 knots will subside as the day wears on. Offshore, seas will run between 2 to 3 feet. The risk of rip currents is low.

