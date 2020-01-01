ORLANDO, Fla. — Happy New Year!

It was a cool start to 2020 with morning temps in the 40s and 50s. Expect sunshine throughout the day and light northerly winds. Highs to start the new year will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another cool night is expected across the area. Skies will remain clear and winds will become light, allowing temps to drop quickly. Expect evening temps in the low 60s and overnight lows again in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Warmer weather is on the way for Thursday. Our ridge of high pressure will move to the east, turning winds more to the south. This will allow more clouds to develop and push warmer air into the area. Highs for Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Cloud cover increases heading into Friday. Our next storm system will near the area, bringing more clouds and moisture to the area. A few scattered showers will be possible late Friday, but most will stay dry. Highs for Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Better rain chances arrive Saturday as a cold front moves in. The front will spark scattered showers and a few storms, with the best chance in the AM hours. It will be cooler behind the front, with highs in the low 70s.

Even cooler air moves in for Sunday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies to close the weekend, with breezy conditions. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The cooler temps will continue into next week, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will slowly climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Boating and Surfing Forecast

Boaters will have good conditions for New Year’s Day, with light northerly winds and seas 2-3 feet. Surfers will find poor conditions, with just a small easterly swell.

The rip current threat will be moderate to start 2020, with water temps in the 60s and low 70s.

