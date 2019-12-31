ORLANDO, Fla. — The departing cold front is enabling winds to turn northerly behind it, ushering in a cooler and drier airmass for New Year’s Eve.

After several cloudy days, skies will become brighter, but some leftover clouds will remain.

Highs will reach the mid- to upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Those out celebrating at midnight will find dry conditions but temperatures in the low 50s will warrant a jacket.

Poor to hazardous boating will warrant those in small craft to use caution, but the winds will diminish this afternoon. Expect seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Waves will be poor for using a surfboard. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near an open lifeguard tower.

Ample sun will follow for the middle part of the week.

It will be a bit cooler than average for the holiday tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 again. However, warmer temperatures will resume on Thursday and Friday.

This comes in advance of the next front slated to arrive on Saturday. This one appears to move through quickly, but Saturday is the day that will be the most impacted with scattered showers.

The second half of the weekend will bring a return to sun and another batch of cool air.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.