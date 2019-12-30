ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday will be our last day of clouds and rain chances before brighter skies return to Central Florida.

It has been a soggy, gloomy stretch of weather and today will be no different. A cold front will keep the clouds around and the chance for showers going.

This front could spark a few isolated thunderstorms later on this afternoon and evening. The coverage of rain will not be widespread. There will be a 40 percent chance of rain. So hold onto the rain gear today and then you will need the sunglasses along with maybe a jacket for the New Year!

This cold front will clear Central Florida by Tuesday morning. In its wake, it will be less humid and temperatures will drop back into the 50s for tomorrow morning. Skies will partly sunny on Tuesday with highs returning to seasonal averages, which are in the low 70s.

If you’re planning on celebrating at midnight on New Year’s, you may want a jacket or long sleeve shirt. Temperatures will be back in the 50s around midnight before dropping into the 40s by Wednesday morning. A few spots in Marion County could feel the upper 30s for the first morning of 2020.

The cool down and lower humidity will be short-lived! Temperatures start to warm back up for Thursday and Friday. Highs will return to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by week’s end with morning temperatures in the 60s. This warmth and higher humidity will be ahead of our next cold front that will bring rain late in the day on Friday and into Saturday.

Skies will clear out late Saturday and Sunday is looking gorgeous for your outdoor plans. Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday with temperatures that will be 60s for the afternoon after starting out in the 40s during the morning.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

Boating conditions could still be poor today. Seas will be running at 3 to 5 feet with the winds out of the south at 10 to 15 knots. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be fair today with an easterly and southeasterly swell. Wave heights will be running at 2 to 3 feet. The rip current threat is moderate. Water temperatures are running in the low to mid-60s.

