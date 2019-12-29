ORLANDO, Fla. — Our soggy, gloomy weekend rolls on. More rain is likely off and on today.

Like Saturday, we may get a few breaks in the clouds with some sunshine, but most of the day will be spent with grey skies. The rain chances will be the highest for the first half of the day and then becoming a little less widespread later in the day. High temperatures will be reaching for the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The next cold front will work into Central Florida on Monday. This front will keep the rain chances going for Monday afternoon. The coverage of rain will be 50 percent. The winds will be out of the south. This southerly wind component will keep temperatures warmer than average ahead of the approaching front. Highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s yet again after starting out in the middle to upper 60s in the morning.

The cold front will start to move away from Central Florida by New Year’s Eve day. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon.

The coolest night and morning of the week will be New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Temperatures will slide back into the 40 around Orlando with areas like Marion County dipping back into the upper 30s. Temperatures will only recover to the upper 60s and lower 70s for the first day of 2020. These temperatures are actually where they should be for this time of the season.

Temperatures will quickly warm back up by week’s end. They’ll recover into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of our next cold front that will move through the region overnight Friday into Saturday. This front will bring a high coverage of rain and maybe a few storms for the first half of the weekend. Skies will clear out by next Sunday. Highs next weekend look to be in the low to mid-70s with morning temperatures dropping back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by next Sunday.

Boating and Surf Forecast

Boating conditions could still be poor today. Seas will be running at 4 to 5 feet with the winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 knots. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor today with an easterly and southeasterly swell. Wave heights will be running at 2 to 4 feet. The rip current threat is moderate. Water temperatures are running in the low to mid-60s.

