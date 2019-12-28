ORLANDO, Fla. — A gloomy weekend with off and on showers is ahead for Central Florida. Our mostly dreary weather for the month of December continues for the final days of 2019.

Scattered light to moderate rain will continue throughout the day today. It won’t rain all the time, but the chance for showers will continue into Sunday with our wind flow out of the south and southeast.

This setup is dragging in moisture to spark off and on showers this weekend along with mostly cloudy skies. Even with the clouds and rain, temperatures will still be warmer than average. Highs will return to the upper 70s today.

Sunday morning temperatures will start out in the 60s before climbing back to near 80 for the second half of the weekend. There could be a few peaks of sunshine on Sunday with a 40 percent coverage of rain.

A storm system that is bringing snow and even storms to parts of the Plains and the Midwest today will continue to work east across the U.S. This storm system will drag in our next cold front for Monday. Ahead of this front there will be the chance of showers. Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with morning temperatures starting out in the 60s.

This front will clear Central Florida just in time for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Skies will be drier and brighter for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be back in the low to mid-70s. It will be cool stepping outside for the first morning of 2020. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Skies will stay dry through late Friday. By next weekend, another front could move into the region bringing more rain chances.

Boating and Surf Forecast

Boating conditions could still be hazardous today. A small craft caution is in effect for boaters. Seas will be running at 3 to 5 feet with the winds out of the east at 10 to 15 knots. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor-to-fair today with an easterly swell. Wave heights will be running at 3 to 4 plus feet. The rip current threat remains high. Water temperatures are running in the upper 60s.

