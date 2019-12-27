ORLANDO, Fla. — Onshore winds will continue to drive in showers from the Atlantic, with slightly higher coverage likely today as moisture deepens.

Otherwise, we will find partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs close to 80 degrees. It will be breezy at times, especially at the coast.

Poor to hazardous boating will warrant those in small craft to use caution today.

Expect seas of 4 to 6 feet offshore and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. Waves will be poor to fair for using a surfboard.

The risk of rip currents is high; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near an open lifeguard tower.

Few changes will occur on Saturday and Sunday as scattered showers remain in the forecast. The next front will arrive on Monday, but it appears to be weakening by the time it reaches Central Florida, so only scattered showers are anticipated.

Cooler and drier weather will follow to welcome in 2020. Only a lingering shower is possible on New Year’s Eve day with brighter skies resuming on New Year’s Day.

