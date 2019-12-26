ORLANDO, Fla. — It's warming up.

Winds from the Atlantic will continue to drive a shower or two into coastal areas, but otherwise a quiet day is up ahead for Central Florida.

Partly sunny skies will be paired with highs close to 80 degrees. It will be breezy at times, especially at the coast.

Poor to hazardous boating will warrant those in small craft to use caution today.

Expect seas of 5 to 6 feet offshore and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. This will yield to a poor setup for using a surfboard. The risk of rip currents is high.

Friday will again stay mainly dry outside of an onshore-moving shower.

Deeper moisture will build in over the weekend ahead of the next front once southerly flow returns.

This will bump up the coverage of showers come Saturday and Sunday.

The next front is slated to arrive on Monday, but it appears to be weakening by the time it reaches Central Florida, so only scattered showers are anticipated.

Cooler weather will follow to welcome in 2020.

