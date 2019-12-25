ORLANDO, Fla. — Onshore winds will help warm things up a bit today compared to yesterday.

Christmas Day highs will reach the mid-70s in most areas. Clouds will be stubborn, but some sunny breaks will arrive, especially inland. It will remain breezy with winds from the northeast.

Poor to hazardous boating weather will continue through the holiday. Onshore winds will also contribute to 6 to 9 foot seas offshore and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. This will yield to a poor setup for using a surfboard.

Quiet weather will last through the rest of the week as high pressure builds in. It will stay mainly dry outside of an onshore-moving shower.

Temperatures will become increasingly warmer during this time, with highs close to 80 both Saturday and Sunday.

Deeper moisture will build in over the weekend ahead of the next front.

This will bump up the coverage of showers come Sunday and Monday.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.