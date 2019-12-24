ORLANDO, Fla. — Better weather is ahead for the Christmas holiday.

Skies will be a bit drier today compared to Monday and Sunday.

The area of low pressure responsible for the unsettled weather is moving away from Central Florida. Behind this low, there still could be some showers that work through parts of Central Florida today and tomorrow. The coverage will be low and around 20 percent.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 70s. These temperatures will warm into the upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Morning temperatures will be fairly mild too.

Lows will start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the remainder of the week.

A ridge of high pressure will help warm our temperatures up back above average for Christmas and into the weekend.

Our next cold front looks to move in by next Monday and this next system could bring cooler air back into the region by New Year’s Eve.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions could still be hazardous today. A small craft caution is in effect for boaters. Seas will be running at 4 to 6 feet with the winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 knots.

There will be choppy conditions on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be fair today with an east-southeasterly swell mix. Wave heights will be running at 2 to 3 plus feet.

The rip current threat remains high.

Water temperatures are running in the upper 60s..

