ORLANDO, Fla. — A soggy Sunday is ahead for Central Florida with periods of light to moderate rain likely throughout the day.



There will be breaks from the rain from time to time, but most of the day will be spent with grey skies and showers. A few stronger storms could develop late Sunday afternoon and into the evening as an area of low pressure slowly moves east out of the Gulf of Mexico.

These stronger storms could produce gusty winds and pockets of heavier rain. Flooding could become a risk in some spots due to the persistence of rain throughout the day and the chance for some heavier downpours later Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

Skies will stay cloudy with periods of rain and the chance for storms continuing through daybreak on Monday. Some storms could be strong on Monday morning with gusty winds and heavy downpours too.

The most active part of Monday for rain looks to be before lunchtime Monday afternoon. Highs Monday will be in the lower 70s with morning temperatures starting out in the lower 60s.

We start to dry out on the backside of this area of low pressure on Tuesday. There could be a few lingering showers on Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs will be cooler. Temperatures will be hovering in the upper 60s for daytime highs while morning temperatures will drop back into the 50s.

Christmas will be much drier with warming temperatures. Highs will be close to 80 degrees in parts of Central Florida by mid-week. On Christmas morning, temperatures will start out cool and in the 50s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be dangerous over the next few days. There is a small-craft advisory in effect.

Winds along the coast will be out of the east at 20 to 25 knots. Seas will be running at 6 to 8 feet and this will make for rough conditions on the intracoastal.

A high-surf advisory is in place along the coast and the risk of rip currents is going to be dangerously high.

Wave heights will be at 4 to 5 plus feet with poor conditions. There will be an east and east-northeasterly swell mix. Water temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

