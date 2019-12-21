ORLANDO, Fla. — A soggy weekend is ahead for Central Florida as Saturday is the first day of winter.



Saturday will be the relatively nicer day of the two weekend days. A few showers will be possible with the best chance for rain along the coast, but more than anything else you will notice: more clouds.

These clouds will hang out ahead of an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that will move in on Sunday. This low will bring a high coverage of rain along with a few thunderstorms tomorrow.

Saturday's coverage of rain will be 30 to 40 percent for Central Florida. It will be a bit warm and muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. It will be breezy to windy Saturday with winds out of the east at 10 to 20 mph. The strongest winds will be along the coast.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with rain chances going up overnight. The coverage of rain will increase from west to east by daybreak on Sunday morning.

Temperatures by morning will be warm for this time of the year ahead this next storm system. They will be in the low to mid 60s.

Rain will continue to increase in coverage throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few strong storms.

Right now, the greatest risk for severe weather appears to be across South Florida. But, will continue to watch for the chance for strong storms here in Central Florida.

The chance for heavy rain will continue into early Monday morning. The rain will start to decrease in coverage by Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There could be a few spot showers on Christmas Eve, Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday. Christmas Day is looking dry and much warmer. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be dangerous over the next few days. There is a small-craft advisory in effect. Winds along the coast will be out of the east at 15 to 20 knots. Seas will be running at 5 to 7 feet and this will make for choppy conditions on the intracoastal.

A high surf advisory is in place along the coast and the risk of rip currents is going to be dangerously high. Wave heights will be at 4 to 6 feet with poor conditions.

There will be an east and east-northeasterly swell mix. Water temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

