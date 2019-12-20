ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday will be a bit warmer compared to the last few days, but you might want to keep a jacket around.
- Friday's highs at 73 degrees
East-northeast winds will remain breezy on Friday, carrying in an isolated shower or two from the Atlantic.
Highs will be close to the seasonal average, reaching the low to mid-70s. Skies will be partly sunny.
Quiet weather will last through Friday night and the first part of Saturday before showers and thunderstorms grow in coverage Saturday night.
The second half of the weekend will be wet and windy as an area of low-pressure advances toward Florida from the Gulf of Mexico.
Rain will taper by Monday, leading to drier weather and better travel conditions in time for the Christmas holiday.
Beach and Surf Conditions
We remain in a period of poor to hazardous beach and boating conditions. A high-surf advisory and small-craft advisory are posted.
Winds will be from the east between 15 and 20 knots. Expect seas of 6 to 9 feet offshore with rough conditions on the Intracoastal.
