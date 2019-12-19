ORLANDO, Fla. — You will need your jacket because it will be a chilly Thursday.



Northeast winds will remain breezy on Thursday, helping to modify the air mass following a chilly start.

Afternoon readings will be slightly warmer than Wednesday, in the mid- to upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Expect a good amount of sun with some extra clouds at the coast.

Under fair skies for Thursday evening, temperatures range a bit due to northeast winds. Coastal temperatures will stay in the 60s while it will be cooler inland with readings by daybreak in the low 50s.

A few showers are possible on Friday but a greater rain chance sets in by late Saturday into Sunday. An unsettled weekend appears in the forecast with an area of low pressure moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Steady rain on Sunday will depart by Monday, leading to drier weather in time for the Christmas holiday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Thursday marks the start of a stretch of hazardous boating conditions with a high-surf advisory and a small-craft advisory posted.

Winds will be from the northeast between 15 and 20 knots. Expect seas of 5 to 7 feet offshore with choppy conditions on the Intracoastal.

The rip current risk is moderate.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.