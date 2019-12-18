ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Floridians will feel their version of winter on Wednesday as cooler temperatures will blanket the area.



Rain is moving out and northerly winds are building in behind the latest front.

Skies will gradually clear as the cooler and drier air works in. Temperatures will be much cooler than Tuesday, only making it to the low to mid 60s at best.

Many areas north of Interstate 4 will not get out of the 50s.

Under clearing skies Wednesday morning, temperatures will fall to the 40s for most areas, making Thursday morning the coldest of the week.

A few 30s are possible in Marion County. Quiet weather will ensue for the rest of the workweek with sun and dry conditions holding through Friday.

Temperatures will gradually moderate for the remainder of the week with highs back to the low 70s by Friday and Saturday.

At that point, deteriorating conditions will set in with rain chances on the rise. An unsettled weekend appears in the forecast with an area of low pressure moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Steady rain on Sunday will slowly clear on Monday. The amount of rain we get will be hinging upon the exact track and speed of the low.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Poor to hazardous boating conditions will result with north winds increasing to around 20 to 25 knots.

Expect seas of 6 to 8 feet offshore with rough waters on the Intracoastal.

The rip current risk is moderate.

