ORLANDO, Fla. — Southerly winds will be responsible for a warm afternoon in advance of an approaching front.



Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s for Tuesday. Ahead of this system, partial sun will give way to isolated showers with the better chance for rain occurring overnight.

A few thunderstorms may also be embedded. There is the low potential for some cells to turn severe with gusty winds.

A big drop in temperatures will occur with the front passing through. Any showers will exit early on Wednesday followed by clearing skies.

Highs will be some 20 degrees cooler on Wednesday, reaching only the low to mid-60s at best. Northerly winds will be breezy for Wednesday behind the front.

The air mass will gradually moderate for the remainder of the week with highs back to the low 70s by Friday and Saturday.

Another rain chance appears in the forecast by Saturday into Sunday with an area of low pressure moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. We will fine tune the arrival of this rain as the time gets closer.

Beach and Surf Conditions

This setup will cause deteriorating boating conditions with winds picking up from the south around 10 to 15 knots.

Poor to hazardous conditions are expected by Wednesday as strong north winds arrive behind the cold front.

Expect seas of 3 to 5 feet offshore with a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. The rip current risk is moderate.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.