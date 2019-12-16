ORLANDO, Fla. — Enjoy it while you can as warm start to the week is ahead for Monday.



Highs will be soaring above average and into the 80s. Our normal highs are in the low to mid-70s, so we are going to be feeling temperatures nearly 10 degrees warmer than average.

We are in between storm systems right now. A ridge of high pressure is off to our east and an area of low pressure that is dragging a cold front into portions of the south. Ahead of this front and behind the high-pressure system, our winds are out of the south-southeast.

The southerly wind component will allow our temperatures to warm well above average and increase the humidity.

Clouds will start to increase Monday into Tuesday morning ahead of the approaching front. Between the clouds Monday night and a southerly wind direction, temperatures will be warm stepping outside on Tuesday.

Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Highs return to the lower 80s before the front arrives later in the day. Storm chances will increase by the afternoon into the evening on Tuesday.

The front will push through Central Florida by daybreak on Wednesday. There could be lingering showers and a few storms by daybreak on Wednesday. Skies will start to dry out with falling temperatures for Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s on Wednesday. Temperatures will take their biggest dip Wednesday night and for Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop back into the 40s for most areas around Orlando to the southeast. Areas northwest of Orlando will feel temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

Temperatures then start to moderate back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the end of the week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be okay for Monday, but it will be breezy in the afternoon. The winds will be out the southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be running at 3 to 5 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions are going to be poor-to-fair for Monday, but risk of rip currents remains elevated. Wave heights will be running at 2 to 3 plus feet. There will be an east-southeasterly swell.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.