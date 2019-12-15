ORLANDO, Fla. — A pleasant, beautiful Sunday is ahead for Central Florida.

Skies will be filled with sunshine as an area of high pressure builds over the region today. Temperatures will start out cool, but they’ll warm into the low to mid-70s for most neighborhoods across Central Florida.

Skies will stay quiet and clear overnight tonight with lows dipping back into the 50s for Monday morning.

Our winds start to shift out of a southerly direction for Monday. This will lead to warming temperatures. Temps will break back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the start of the week.

The humidity will be on the rise too with the winds coming more so out of the south. The increase in humidity and warmer temperatures will be ahead of our next cold front that will move in late Tuesday. This front will bring back the chance of rain and some storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. There could be lingering rain on Wednesday morning before skies start to dry out Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will go from highs in the 80s on Tuesday and tumble back into the middle to upper 60s by Wednesday. It will be chilly stepping outside on Thursday morning. Heavier jacket weather will return at least for the start of Thursday when morning lows will dip back into the 40s. It is possible rural areas to the northwest of Orlando will fall back into the middle to upper 30s.

Temps will moderate some back into the 70s with lows in the lower 50s by week’s end, but another late week cold front will drop temperatures back into the 60s for highs by next Saturday and Sunday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be much better today with lighter winds. The winds will be out the northeast at around 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 3 to 4 feet with smooth conditions on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions are going to be fair today, but risk of rip currents remains high. Wave heights will be running at 2 to3 plus feet. There will be a lingering east-southeasterly swell.

