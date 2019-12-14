ORLANDO, Fla. — Early-morning storms have led to damage reports in Flagler County.

The southern part of the county was under a tornado warning until about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Reports include damaged structures in Bunnell and South Flagler Beach. There are also reports of trees and power lines down, leading to road closures.

A lot of limbs down in Flagler County. One neighbor tells me the storm sounded like a freight train. pic.twitter.com/7r4nm7RCXA — Daniel Messineo (@DanielMessineo) December 14, 2019

There is no confirmation yet of an actual tornado touchdown. There was a storm in that area with the potential for tornadic activity.

Officials from the National Weather Service will be surveying the damage and determining whether the storm was a tornado, or some something like straight-line winds or a microburst.

Interesting to note, a tornado touched down in Palm Coast six year ago today.

TODAY'S FORECAST

Almost all of Central Florida was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch this morning as a line of strong storms moves into the state.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is still in effect until 11 a.m. for Brevard, Osceola counties. The watches for the other counties have been allowed to expire.

The overnight storms sparked a tornado warning for northwestern Marion County until 4:15 a.m.

Temps in the mid-70s Saturday



An approaching cold front will keep our weather active heading into Saturday morning, but will improve by the afternoon. Sunshine will return with comfortable temperatures the rest of the weekend.

Sunshine is expected to return in full force and stick around as we head into Sunday. Winds will remain breezy through Saturday, but diminish to end the weekend. Temperatures will not drop too much following this front, but will be comfortable in the mid-70s both days.

Comfortable temperatures will be short-lived with highs already back in the low 80s by Monday. This is out ahead of another system set to move in Tuesday. This system will bring another chance of rain late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning and bring a bigger drop in our temperatures by mid-week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Grab a board and get ready for a decent round of surf. Although poor to fair conditions are expected Friday morning, fair to good surfing opportunities are with us Friday afternoon and all of Saturday.

A northeast to east-northeast wind swell and wave heights of four to six feet take us through the evening, then more of an east-northeast to east-southeast swell mix and wave heights of waist to shoulder high for Saturday.

Be extra careful though because our rip current threat is high the next couple days.

