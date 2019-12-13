ORLANDO, Fla. — We picked up a few more showers overnight and added moisture to the ground across Central Florida as abnormally dry conditions creep north across Brevard, Osceola, and Orange counties.



Isolated pockets of rain for Friday morning will taper off with a mostly cloudy sky ahead for our Friday. The warm front responsible for this latest round of rain continues moving north, leaving us in a very warm and muggy air mass.

Highs Friday top the mid to upper 70s and even low 80s for some neighborhoods.

An area of low pressure moving across the northern Gulf will push the warm front into Georgia and the Carolinas Friday afternoon with another fairly gloomy day for us south of the front. We will squeeze out a few isolated showers and may even get into late day storms along any boundary collisions occurring.

A cold front sweeping in Friday night is set to bring showers and storms, and a few stronger storms are possible north and west of Interstate 4 after 2 or 3 a.m. Saturday.

Rain quickly pushes off our east coast before 9 a.m. leaving us with a partly to mostly sunny and breezy afternoon for Saturday. Highs are still forecast to climb into the mid to upper 70s area wide.

More sun is in store Sunday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Low 80s return Monday and Tuesday before a much stronger cold front swings over the region Tuesday night and drops us into the 60s for highs Wednesday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Grab a board and get ready for a decent round of surf. Although poor to fair conditions are expected Friday morning, fair to good surfing opportunities are with us Friday afternoon and all of Saturday.

A northeast to east-northeast wind swell and wave heights of four to six feet take us through the evening, then more of an east-northeast to east-southeast swell mix and wave heights of waist to shoulder high for Saturday.

Be extra careful though because our rip current threat is high the next couple days.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.