ORLANDO, Fla. — A stalled front will keep clouds around Thursday along with scattered showers.

Winds shifting north-northeast will be gusty at times, more than 20 to 25 mph. Temperatures will remain mild, in the mid- to upper 70s for most.

The warmth will stick around for the next few days. Highs on Friday and Saturday will run in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as southwest winds pump in warm air ahead of the next front.

That will slide down the Peninsula on Saturday with a few showers, clearing the area by evening.

Sunday will be the drier weekend day with lower humidity and slightly cooler highs in the mid-70s.

The next front to offer an area-wide chance for rain will come late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

This setup will cause hazardous boating conditions with gale force winds early, and seas topping 7 to 9 feet offshore.

A small-craft advisory will continue through Thursday afternoon with winds from the northeast around 20 to 25 knots. It will be rough on the Intracoastal.

The rip current risk is moderate.

